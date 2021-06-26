RK Capital Management LLC Buys 44,900 Shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

RK Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 353,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,900 shares during the quarter. AdaptHealth comprises approximately 2.6% of RK Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. RK Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AdaptHealth were worth $13,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in AdaptHealth by 6.1% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in AdaptHealth by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in AdaptHealth by 3.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 40,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in AdaptHealth by 5.5% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in AdaptHealth by 19.1% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 9,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. 49.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

NASDAQ AHCO traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $29.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,493,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,959. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of -0.07. AdaptHealth Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $15.42 and a fifty-two week high of $41.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.28). AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 7.41% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $482.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other AdaptHealth news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.14 per share, for a total transaction of $96,560.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,560. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

AHCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on AdaptHealth in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on AdaptHealth in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of AdaptHealth in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.85.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO).

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.