Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) will announce $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Marathon Digital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.29. Marathon Digital reported earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 246.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Marathon Digital will report full year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $2.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $4.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Marathon Digital.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.22). Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 572.60%. The business had revenue of $9.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.30 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marathon Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of MARA stock traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.19. 22,895,539 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,412,302. Marathon Digital has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $57.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.04.

In related news, CFO Simeon Salzman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $800,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,770,357.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Digital in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Marathon Digital in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Marathon Digital in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Marathon Digital by 69.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Marathon Digital by 19,900.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. 24.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

