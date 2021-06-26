Sectoral Asset Management Inc Takes Position in Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 647,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,990,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc owned 0.13% of Viracta Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $311,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $480,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $541,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $1,723,000.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VIRX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viracta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Viracta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Viracta Therapeutics from $12.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Viracta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Viracta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

VIRX traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.42. 4,577,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,351. Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $24.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.25. The company has a quick ratio of 21.12, a current ratio of 21.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.36. Equities analysts anticipate that Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Viracta Therapeutics Company Profile

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in developing drugs for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It is developing nanatinostat, an oral combination therapy in combination with the antiviral agent valganciclovir that is in Phase II clinical trial for Epstein-Barr virus-positive lymphoma.

