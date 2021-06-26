Credit Suisse AG Buys 247,909 Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,737,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247,909 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 1.83% of Zai Lab worth $231,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 5.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 17.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Zai Lab by 0.5% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zai Lab by 50.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.62, for a total transaction of $153,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,852 shares in the company, valued at $9,655,324.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ying Du sold 50,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $6,408,432.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,008,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,281,922.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 308,116 shares of company stock valued at $48,978,499. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ZLAB traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $173.71. The company had a trading volume of 684,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,451. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.21 and a beta of 1.15. Zai Lab Limited has a 1 year low of $71.79 and a 1 year high of $193.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.29.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($1.78). Sell-side analysts forecast that Zai Lab Limited will post -5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Zai Lab from $165.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Zai Lab from $205.73 to $211.23 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.85.

Zai Lab Profile

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

