Railway Pension Investments Ltd Has $18.05 Million Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd cut its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 25.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 140,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 47,300 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $18,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DGX. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1.7% in the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. FAI Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 22,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,691 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 807 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

DGX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.36.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total value of $1,194,698.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,619,310.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $6,156,643.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 85,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,657,467. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DGX traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $129.63. 1,066,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,034,491. The company has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $104.10 and a 52 week high of $142.80.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.18%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

See Also: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.