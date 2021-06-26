Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 8,126 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. reduced its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 239,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,126 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $24,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth $1,232,440,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 0.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,168,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $624,587,000 after purchasing an additional 35,196 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,781,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,977,000 after purchasing an additional 37,422 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,741,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,191,000 after purchasing an additional 74,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,510,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,233,000 after purchasing an additional 10,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BXP shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Truist downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.50.

NYSE BXP traded up $0.73 on Friday, reaching $119.80. The company had a trading volume of 880,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,070. The firm has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.23. Boston Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.69 and a fifty-two week high of $124.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.78. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $713.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.79 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 17.32%. Boston Properties’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 62.32%.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $4,602,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total value of $573,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,707,500. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Further Reading: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.