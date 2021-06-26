Sycomore Asset Management Takes Position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 69.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 117.1% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter worth about $39,000.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.75.

LOPE stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.43. The stock had a trading volume of 525,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,979. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a one year low of $75.64 and a one year high of $115.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.58.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.71% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $236.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.89 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

