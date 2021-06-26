Sycomore Asset Management Acquires New Stake in ION Acquisition Corp 1 Ltd. (NYSE:IACA)

Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in ION Acquisition Corp 1 Ltd. (NYSE:IACA) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,099,000. ION Acquisition Corp 1 accounts for about 1.8% of Sycomore Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IACA. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ION Acquisition Corp 1 in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in ION Acquisition Corp 1 in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ION Acquisition Corp 1 in the 4th quarter valued at $339,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in ION Acquisition Corp 1 in the 1st quarter valued at $428,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in ION Acquisition Corp 1 in the 1st quarter valued at $4,044,000. 39.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:IACA traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.23. The company had a trading volume of 736,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,291. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.10. ION Acquisition Corp 1 Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $17.20.

ION Acquisition Corp 1 Ltd. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

