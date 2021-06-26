Sycomore Asset Management Acquires 2,100 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Sycomore Asset Management lifted its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $5,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GPN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $597,118,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Global Payments by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,871,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,518,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,616 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its stake in Global Payments by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,689,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $794,726,000 after acquiring an additional 746,553 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth about $137,518,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in Global Payments by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,210,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,919,000 after acquiring an additional 479,497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPN traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $192.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,180,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,975. The business’s 50 day moving average is $199.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $56.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.20. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.33 and a 12-month high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.15. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.98%.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.86, for a total transaction of $96,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,309.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.57.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

