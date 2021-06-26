Sycomore Asset Management Invests $13.07 Million in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 165,838 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $13,065,000. V.F. comprises approximately 2.5% of Sycomore Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,705,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 3.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 117,814 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 264.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 81,373 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,503,000 after acquiring an additional 59,019 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in V.F. by 1.6% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 99,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC bought a new position in V.F. in the first quarter worth about $1,040,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VFC traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.88. The stock had a trading volume of 6,731,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,578,190. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.35. The stock has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a PE ratio of 79.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.41. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $56.70 and a 52-week high of $90.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 16.85%. V.F.’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.62%.

In other V.F. news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $1,070,002.44. Also, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $40,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,790.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. V.F. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.33.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

