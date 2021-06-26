Zacks: Analysts Expect Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) to Post $2.07 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) will report earnings of $2.07 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Avery Dennison’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.20. Avery Dennison posted earnings of $1.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Avery Dennison will report full year earnings of $8.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.65 to $8.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $9.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.20 to $9.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Avery Dennison.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 46.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AVY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $182.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.73.

In other Avery Dennison news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.11, for a total value of $316,259.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,302,357.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVY. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVY stock traded up $0.85 on Wednesday, reaching $208.67. 786,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,325. The company has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $213.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.28. Avery Dennison has a 1 year low of $109.38 and a 1 year high of $226.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Earnings History and Estimates for Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY)

