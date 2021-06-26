Alexandria Capital LLC Sells 134 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Alexandria Capital LLC cut its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,654,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,895,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,420 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,155,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $862,025,000 after buying an additional 183,410 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at $624,333,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,482,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $532,061,000 after buying an additional 350,836 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,094,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $433,389,000 after buying an additional 118,787 shares during the period. 70.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DD stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,460,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,483,275. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.74 and a 1 year high of $87.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $40.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.02.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, March 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

In other news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $944,582.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,896 shares in the company, valued at $984,988.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $295,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DD. The Goldman Sachs Group raised DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays began coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.75.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

