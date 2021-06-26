Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Receives $56.14 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.14.

IR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of IR stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,384,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,474. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.91. The stock has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of 183.23 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.70. Ingersoll Rand has a 12-month low of $27.08 and a 12-month high of $52.12.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.54. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a positive return on equity of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $724,862,614.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IR. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 93.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

