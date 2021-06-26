Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Receives $56.14 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.14.
IR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.
Shares of IR stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,384,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,474. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.91. The stock has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of 183.23 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.70. Ingersoll Rand has a 12-month low of $27.08 and a 12-month high of $52.12.
In related news, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $724,862,614.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IR. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 93.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Ingersoll Rand
Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.
