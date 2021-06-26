Alexandria Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,380 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 77.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNP stock traded up $2.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $221.27. 4,338,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,811,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.04. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $162.13 and a 12 month high of $231.26. The company has a market cap of $146.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.14.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.02%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 52.26%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UNP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.28.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

