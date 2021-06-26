Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Stake Increased by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,799,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,610 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $213,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,910,554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $463,794,000 after acquiring an additional 59,018 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 10.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,027,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $240,843,000 after acquiring an additional 186,097 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 645,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $75,161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 161.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 614,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $71,467,000 after acquiring an additional 379,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth $62,017,000. Institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CW opened at $122.08 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1-year low of $82.75 and a 1-year high of $133.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.75.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $597.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.21 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 16.44%. Analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. This is an increase from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.48%.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, COO Tom P. Quinly sold 11,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.58, for a total transaction of $1,366,533.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,365 shares in the company, valued at $8,364,031.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $312,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 61,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,655,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

