Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Purchased by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 651.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,058 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Iron Mountain worth $6,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sun Life Financial INC raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 2.0% during the first quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 12,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in Iron Mountain by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Iron Mountain by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Iron Mountain by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in Iron Mountain by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 20,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $43.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91. The stock has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.20, a PEG ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.78. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $24.36 and a 52 week high of $47.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.86.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 48.47% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 80.46%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IRM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

In related news, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total value of $160,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,711.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kris Halvorsen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $86,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,497,200.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 136,789 shares of company stock valued at $5,685,325. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

