Azimuth Capital Management LLC Buys 1,925 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $29,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $35,000. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $892,420.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,125,117.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 9,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $741,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,977 shares in the company, valued at $11,598,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 209,976 shares of company stock worth $15,694,186. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.36.

NYSE NEE opened at $73.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $144.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.96, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.17. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.44 and a 52-week high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

