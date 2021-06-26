Sectoral Asset Management Inc Lowers Holdings in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 504,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 99,050 shares during the period. PTC Therapeutics makes up about 1.8% of Sectoral Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Sectoral Asset Management Inc’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $23,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 444,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,106,000 after buying an additional 16,702 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,173,000 after buying an additional 18,633 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $308,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 18.1% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 135,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,404,000 after buying an additional 20,700 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,210,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $294,053,000 after buying an additional 182,088 shares during the period.

PTC Therapeutics stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,214,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,364. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.12 and a fifty-two week high of $70.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.61.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.59) by ($0.24). PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 105.50% and a negative return on equity of 95.96%. The business had revenue of $117.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.81) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Eric Pauwels sold 786 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $37,861.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,701 shares in the company, valued at $1,719,717.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist lowered their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. PTC Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.08.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology.

