Sectoral Asset Management Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) by 40.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 351,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,250 shares during the quarter. Oak Street Health comprises 1.4% of Sectoral Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Sectoral Asset Management Inc owned about 0.15% of Oak Street Health worth $19,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Oak Street Health by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 292.4% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 24,630 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter worth $3,702,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Tiger Eye Capital LLC increased its position in Oak Street Health by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Tiger Eye Capital LLC now owns 76,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after buying an additional 11,276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

OSH traded up $1.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,848,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,068. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.42. The company has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 4.11. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.11 and a 52-week high of $66.31.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.40 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 60.50% and a negative net margin of 24.18%. Oak Street Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian Clem sold 10,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 621,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,743,092.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $365,392.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 544,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,731,292.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,074,063 shares of company stock worth $484,730,360 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OSH shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Oak Street Health from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.36.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

