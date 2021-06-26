Sectoral Asset Management Inc Makes New $13.33 Million Investment in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 34,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,328,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COO. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in The Cooper Companies by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,840 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 248.8% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,221 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC raised its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Torray LLC now owns 15,503 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,955,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in The Cooper Companies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 75,329 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in The Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. 97.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on COO shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on The Cooper Companies from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $388.38.

Shares of NYSE COO traded up $5.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $396.43. The stock had a trading volume of 503,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,169. The company has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.82. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $268.92 and a 12-month high of $415.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $392.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 88.54%. The business had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,200 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total transaction of $848,210.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,398.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

