Sectoral Asset Management Inc Purchases Shares of 371,963 ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 371,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,806,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EPIX. UBS Group AG boosted its position in ESSA Pharma by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ESSA Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ESSA Pharma by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 23,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 10,804 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP boosted its position in ESSA Pharma by 255.9% during the 1st quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 7,550 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in ESSA Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $350,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EPIX traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.22. The company had a trading volume of 144,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,982. ESSA Pharma Inc. has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $36.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.44.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.15). Research analysts expect that ESSA Pharma Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of ESSA Pharma in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ESSA Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

ESSA Pharma Company Profile

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

