29,150 Shares in SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH) Bought by M3F Inc.

M3F Inc. purchased a new position in SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 29,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in SWK by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in SWK by 3.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in SWK by 159.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SWK by 164.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SWK by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 184,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 11,540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SWKH. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of SWK in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut SWK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd.

Shares of SWKH stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.41. 463,254 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,661. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.45. SWK Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $11.56 and a 1-year high of $17.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.78 million, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.20.

SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.11). SWK had a net margin of 34.13% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that SWK Holdings Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SWK

SWK Holdings Corporation, a specialty finance company, focuses on the healthcare sector. The company operates in two segments, Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development. It provides customized financing solutions to a range of life science companies, including companies in the biotechnology, medical device, medical diagnostics and related tools, animal health, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as institutions and inventors.

