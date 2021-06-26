M3F Inc. Has $2.58 Million Holdings in Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS)

M3F Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) by 40.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,955 shares during the quarter. M3F Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of Alerus Financial worth $2,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Alerus Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Alerus Financial by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 825,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,581,000 after purchasing an additional 50,071 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Alerus Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $1,128,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Alerus Financial by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 45,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 7,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Alerus Financial by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 8,836 shares during the last quarter. 36.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alerus Financial alerts:

Shares of ALRS traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.60. 81,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,060. Alerus Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $17.88 and a twelve month high of $34.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.39 million, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.46.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.23. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $62.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.12 million. Research analysts expect that Alerus Financial Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from Alerus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alerus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Alerus Financial Company Profile

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, checking accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

Featured Story: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.