M3F Inc. Grows Stake in First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW)

M3F Inc. grew its holdings in First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 303,807 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 37,070 shares during the quarter. First Financial Northwest makes up about 1.8% of M3F Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. M3F Inc.’s holdings in First Financial Northwest were worth $4,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 79,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 631,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,994,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 692,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after purchasing an additional 8,814 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 123,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 37,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FFNW traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.00. 19,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,526. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.35 million, a PE ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.56. First Financial Northwest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $11.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.80 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Financial Northwest, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. First Financial Northwest’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In related news, CFO Joseph W. Kiley III sold 16,617 shares of First Financial Northwest stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $228,982.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,037.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FFNW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut First Financial Northwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. DA Davidson upgraded First Financial Northwest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded First Financial Northwest from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

