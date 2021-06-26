M3F Inc. Reduces Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

M3F Inc. lessened its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 27.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,595 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 59,905 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group accounts for 2.8% of M3F Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. M3F Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $6,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.33. 5,093,197 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,001,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.80. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.53 and a 52 week high of $51.14.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 21.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 64.73%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CFG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Stephens increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Argus upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

