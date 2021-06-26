OptionRoom (ROOM) Market Cap Tops $3.12 Million

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 26th. OptionRoom has a market cap of $3.12 million and $156,043.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OptionRoom coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000820 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded down 21.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003207 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00045108 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.97 or 0.00166563 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00094216 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000169 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,125.05 or 0.99757466 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002937 BTC.

OptionRoom Profile

OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

OptionRoom Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OptionRoom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OptionRoom using one of the exchanges listed above.

