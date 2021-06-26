NFTX Hashmasks Index (MASK) One Day Volume Tops $12,346.00

NFTX Hashmasks Index (CURRENCY:MASK) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 26th. NFTX Hashmasks Index has a total market cap of $260,359.54 and approximately $12,346.00 worth of NFTX Hashmasks Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFTX Hashmasks Index coin can currently be purchased for $599.91 or 0.01922734 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, NFTX Hashmasks Index has traded 24.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003207 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00052661 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003321 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00020425 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003209 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $182.17 or 0.00583871 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00037792 BTC.

NFTX Hashmasks Index Profile

NFTX Hashmasks Index is a coin. It launched on February 19th, 2021. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s total supply is 434 coins. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s official Twitter account is @nftx_

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them. “

Buying and Selling NFTX Hashmasks Index

