Centric Cash (CNS) Market Cap Hits $1.36 Million

Centric Cash (CURRENCY:CNS) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 26th. Centric Cash has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $97,573.00 worth of Centric Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centric Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Centric Cash has traded down 18.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000295 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000045 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.95 or 0.00105606 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Centric Cash

Centric Cash (CRYPTO:CNS) is a coin. Centric Cash’s total supply is 3,304,605,605 coins. The Reddit community for Centric Cash is https://reddit.com/r/joincentric . Centric Cash’s official website is www.joincentric.com . Centric Cash’s official Twitter account is @CentricRise and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Centric Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centric Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centric Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

