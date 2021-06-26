Atheios Market Capitalization Achieves $25,741.21 (ATH)

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 26th. During the last week, Atheios has traded down 14% against the dollar. One Atheios coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Atheios has a total market cap of $25,741.21 and approximately $1.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,200.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,775.09 or 0.05689258 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.49 or 0.01414994 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.40 or 0.00392305 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.93 or 0.00124777 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.98 or 0.00618499 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $120.58 or 0.00386462 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007096 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00038722 BTC.

Atheios Coin Profile

Atheios is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 45,007,861 coins and its circulating supply is 41,309,724 coins. The official website for Atheios is www.atheios.com . Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Atheios Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atheios should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atheios using one of the exchanges listed above.

