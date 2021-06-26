Brokerages Expect Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Will Post Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) to post $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.07. Commerce Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 215.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will report full year earnings of $3.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $4.22. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.89. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Commerce Bancshares.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 31.41%. The firm had revenue of $341.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

CBSH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.50.

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $411,174.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 861,000 shares in the company, valued at $66,796,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 6.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 810,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,068,000 after purchasing an additional 45,586 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 16.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 362,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,754,000 after acquiring an additional 50,132 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 87.3% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 4,183 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $8,081,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 0.8% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 51,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

CBSH traded up $1.56 on Friday, hitting $75.82. The company had a trading volume of 675,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,850. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.01. Commerce Bancshares has a 1-year low of $50.50 and a 1-year high of $83.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.08%.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

