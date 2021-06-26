Axiom Investment Management LLC Sells 18,006 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Axiom Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 88.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,352 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 18,006 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in NVIDIA by 183.3% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 68 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 64.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total transaction of $9,105,275.00. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 69,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.27, for a total value of $45,328,370.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,289,552.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,804 shares of company stock worth $59,453,020. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NVDA traded down $6.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $761.24. The stock had a trading volume of 6,959,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,812,269. The company has a market capitalization of $474.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $642.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.53. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $356.00 and a 52 week high of $776.80.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.38. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 37.98% and a net margin of 27.66%. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 7.77%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NVDA. Mizuho raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $675.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $670.00 to $735.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $715.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $676.23.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

