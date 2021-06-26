Acadian Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 70.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,236 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,918,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,226,113,000 after buying an additional 63,405 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $359,336,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,750,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $271,777,000 after buying an additional 223,147 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,571,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $217,003,000 after buying an additional 7,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,183,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $163,456,000 after purchasing an additional 25,388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $148.77. 2,248,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,467,207. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $40.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.68. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $95.53 and a one year high of $166.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.86.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.413 per share. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.16%.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.21, for a total value of $385,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total value of $175,787.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,192 shares of company stock valued at $930,015. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MCHP shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.11.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Recommended Story: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.