Neuberger Berman Group LLC Grows Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 48.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 368,766 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 120,883 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $195,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in NVIDIA by 76,947.4% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,303,326 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 7,293,847 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $3,076,228,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in NVIDIA by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,695,110 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,451,789,000 after buying an additional 1,075,930 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $523,815,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 719.6% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 767,455 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $409,767,000 after purchasing an additional 891,313 shares during the period. 64.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $740.00 to $854.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $670.00 to $735.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $676.23.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.60, for a total transaction of $25,044.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,083.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total value of $705,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,896,355.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 92,804 shares of company stock valued at $59,453,020. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $6.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $761.24. 6,959,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,812,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The company has a market capitalization of $474.25 billion, a PE ratio of 90.09, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.37. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $356.00 and a 52-week high of $776.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $642.63.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.38. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 37.98% and a net margin of 27.66%. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.77%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

