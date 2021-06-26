Yakira Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 101,762 Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:ATSPU)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:ATSPU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 101,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ATSPU. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners during the 1st quarter worth $2,731,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners during the 1st quarter worth $989,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners during the 1st quarter worth $117,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners during the 1st quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners during the 1st quarter worth $140,000.

Shares of ATSPU stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $9.97. 2,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,282. Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $10.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.96.

Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the technology industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Claymont, Delaware.

