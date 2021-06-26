170,000 Shares in Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCACU) Acquired by Yakira Capital Management Inc.

Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCACU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,804,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BCACU. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Brookline Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $4,032,000. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in Brookline Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookline Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $540,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookline Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Brookline Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $142,000.

Get Brookline Capital Acquisition alerts:

Shares of BCACU remained flat at $$10.74 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,456. Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $12.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.74.

Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the life sciences industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.