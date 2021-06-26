CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Bought by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 45.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 443,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,500 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $35,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,861,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 159,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,976,000 after buying an additional 12,727 shares during the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth $3,136,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 2,286.7% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 23,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 22,707 shares during the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CBRE Group stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.23. 1,730,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,389,019. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.45. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.03 and a 1 year high of $90.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 3.54%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.33.

In other CBRE Group news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total value of $934,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,593,625.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

