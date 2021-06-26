HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Acquires 273 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. FMR LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,844,000 after purchasing an additional 97,246 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $4,542,000. Camden National Bank increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 4,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,337,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the period. 37.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $166.59. 7,473,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,405,049. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $157.13 and a 1-year high of $194.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $171.77.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

