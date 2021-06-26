Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Buys 115 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 1.1% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in Lam Research by 17.0% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its position in Lam Research by 0.5% in the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its position in Lam Research by 1.2% in the first quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lam Research by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $645.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Argus upped their price target on Lam Research from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Lam Research from $583.00 to $755.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $682.86.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.23, for a total value of $3,171,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,965 shares of company stock valued at $9,519,206 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LRCX traded down $4.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $630.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,249,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,403. The company has a market capitalization of $89.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $625.98. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $292.28 and a one year high of $673.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a return on equity of 65.20% and a net margin of 26.07%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

