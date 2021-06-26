The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Acquired by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,995 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $3,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in The Allstate by 5,835.4% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 50,451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,796,000 after purchasing an additional 49,601 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in The Allstate by 6.0% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 11,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Allstate by 39.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Allstate by 1.6% in the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 9,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the 1st quarter worth about $275,000. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 12,763 shares of The Allstate stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total transaction of $1,700,797.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,595,037.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of The Allstate stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total transaction of $1,917,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,378 shares in the company, valued at $3,116,483.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242,111 shares of company stock valued at $32,612,262 in the last quarter. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ALL traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $130.78. 1,396,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,627,090. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.62. The stock has a market cap of $39.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $84.97 and a twelve month high of $140.00.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on shares of The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered shares of The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of The Allstate from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.83.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

