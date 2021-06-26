Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Receives $110.08 Consensus PT from Analysts

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $110.08.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HZNP shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Maxim Group reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

In other news, EVP Barry Moze sold 65,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total transaction of $5,836,932.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,677,424. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 102,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $9,264,279.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,603.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 312,177 shares of company stock worth $28,278,866 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2,743.8% during the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

HZNP stock traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,323,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.06. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a fifty-two week low of $54.14 and a fifty-two week high of $97.36. The stock has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The company had revenue of $342.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation. Its medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare lysosomal storage disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease and severe malignant osteopetrosis; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS), polymyalgia rheumatica, primary systemic amyloidosis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, systemic lupus erythematosus, and other conditions; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

