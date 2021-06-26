Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 8,561 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 4,553% compared to the typical daily volume of 184 call options.

DGRO traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,341,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,013,373. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $36.45 and a 52-week high of $51.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.36.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.