Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) will post $1.26 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.51 and the lowest is $1.02. Texas Capital Bancshares posted earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 384.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will report full year earnings of $4.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $5.21. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Texas Capital Bancshares.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $239.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.98 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 7.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TCBI. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Friday, May 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $73.50 to $82.50 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Truist upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Texas Capital Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.85.

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.98 per share, for a total transaction of $324,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,815.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Baliff sold 976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $67,500.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,574.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 17,450.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 925.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $65.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,905,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,136. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.80. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52 week low of $25.37 and a 52 week high of $93.26.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.