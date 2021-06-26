DAO Maker (DAO) Price Tops $2.05 on Exchanges

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 26th. One DAO Maker coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.05 or 0.00006557 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DAO Maker has traded down 26.2% against the US dollar. DAO Maker has a market cap of $74.24 million and approximately $3.24 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003204 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00045342 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.93 or 0.00166297 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00094508 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000171 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,887.58 or 0.98907182 BTC.

DAO Maker Profile

DAO Maker was first traded on January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 275,219,034 coins and its circulating supply is 36,258,553 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO Maker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAO Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

