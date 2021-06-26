Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Trims Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,030 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $12,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $184,142,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,932,000. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth approximately $3,154,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth approximately $121,479,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 23.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,670,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $469,975,000 after purchasing an additional 321,217 shares during the period. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Shares of APD stock opened at $288.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.91. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $234.43 and a 1-year high of $327.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $295.79.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 71.60%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on APD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.67.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Further Reading: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.