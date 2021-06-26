Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co decreased its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Bank OZK grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank OZK now owns 8,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EMN. KeyCorp raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Tudor Pickering downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.54.

NYSE EMN opened at $116.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.06. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $66.34 and a 1 year high of $130.47. The firm has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.50.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.10. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 44.88%.

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 8,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total transaction of $1,011,989.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott V. King sold 12,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $1,586,088.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $986,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 111,461 shares of company stock valued at $13,969,529. 1.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

