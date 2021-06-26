Axiom Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,912 CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,912 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,562,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,113,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084,131 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,470,812 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,535,702,000 after buying an additional 441,924 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,960,473 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,090,100,000 after buying an additional 77,629 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,873,108 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,194,135,000 after buying an additional 4,491,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $964,912,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.47.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $84.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.47. The company has a market cap of $110.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $55.36 and a one year high of $90.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 37,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $3,255,640.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,286.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 62,943 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total transaction of $4,793,109.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,793,109.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 400,713 shares of company stock worth $32,831,195. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

