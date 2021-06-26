Avalon Investment & Advisory Lowers Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Avalon Investment & Advisory cut its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,073,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,509,640,000 after buying an additional 41,059,393 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $749,957,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,431,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,985,358,000 after buying an additional 10,530,658 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at $491,462,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,777,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,024,923,000 after buying an additional 5,311,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW opened at $73.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.54. The company has a market cap of $133.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $31.63 and a 1-year high of $76.37.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

Several research firms recently commented on SCHW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Argus increased their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.75.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $1,996,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 2,241 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total transaction of $152,253.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,457,147 shares of company stock valued at $102,447,801. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

