London Co. of Virginia Has $23.84 Million Stock Holdings in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

London Co. of Virginia trimmed its position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 246,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,196 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia owned approximately 0.80% of PriceSmart worth $23,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PriceSmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,410,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in PriceSmart by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 489,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,547,000 after buying an additional 7,564 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in PriceSmart by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 306,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,940,000 after buying an additional 26,564 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $712,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 355.2% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert E. Price sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total value of $1,927,400.00. Also, CEO Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.63, for a total transaction of $699,114.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,985,415.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,579 shares of company stock worth $15,461,044 over the last quarter. 24.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PSMT traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.61. PriceSmart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.82 and a fifty-two week high of $104.90. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.23.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.14). PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $937.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. PriceSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

PriceSmart Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of February 03, 2021, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S.

