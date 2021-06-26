O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $10.53 Million Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 101.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331,667 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,138 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $10,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in HP by 151.1% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 40,495 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 24,369 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in HP by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 55,273 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in HP by 19.5% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,473,560 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $46,786,000 after acquiring an additional 240,050 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in HP by 20.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 875,358 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $27,792,000 after acquiring an additional 147,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in HP by 26.4% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,044 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. 75.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.71. 17,050,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,892,878. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.02 and a 1-year high of $36.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.02.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 143.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.21%.

HPQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. HP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

