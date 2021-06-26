Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Bought by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 19.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $2,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swarthmore Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 1,157.9% in the 1st quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 30,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,805,000 after acquiring an additional 27,709 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc CT raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 222,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,754,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 62,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,943,000 after acquiring an additional 7,737 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 372.8% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,849,000 after acquiring an additional 15,045 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 646,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,883,000 after acquiring an additional 335,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Anthem news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total transaction of $520,610.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,766,065.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total transaction of $18,340,271.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,730,914.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,060 shares of company stock valued at $19,376,233 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Anthem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.89.

Shares of NYSE ANTM traded up $2.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $380.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,949,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,938. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.10 and a 1-year high of $406.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $387.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $93.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.05.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.11%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

